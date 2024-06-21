Catholic World News

Pope wants to visit China, Cardinal Parolin confirms

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Certainly the Pope is willing to go to China, indeed he wishes to go to China,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters on June 20.

The Vatican Secretary of State said that the Holy See has been “dialoguing for some time” with Chinese leaders, on both the question of a papal visit and the implementation of a secret agreement on the appointment of new bishops. Cardinal Parolin said that the agreement “will be renewed at the end of this year” despite disagreements.

As for a papal trip to Beijing, the cardinal said that “if there were openness on the part of the Chinese, the Pope would also go immediately.”

