Italy’s Meloni blocks Biden’s push for abortion at G7

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni successfully blocked an explicit endorsement of abortion in a statement issued by the G7 leaders.

The final statement called for “quality health services for women, including comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for all.” The term “reproductive rights” has regularly been interpreted to include abortion access. But President Biden had pushed for wording that included “access to safe and legal abortion and post-abortion care.”

Meloni minimized the disagreement, saying that the debate about abortion “is a controversy that did not exist at the summit.”

