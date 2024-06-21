Catholic World News

Be true to yourselves, Pope urges students

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an online conversation with students involved in the Building Bridges Across Asia Pacific program, Pope Francis encouraged young people to be firm in their faith:

“Always hold true to your convictions.... and even if you are tempted to live a lukewarm faith because others torment you, hold true to your identity and stay strong like the Christian martyrs who were persecuted,” the Pope said.

