Catholic World News

President Biden pledges ‘national strategy’ to counter ‘scourge’ of Islamophobia

June 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for Eid al-Adha, President Joe Biden spoke of his commitment to “addressing the scourge of Islamophobia in the United States” and stated that “my Administration is creating a national strategy to counter Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination.”

“In the spirit of Eid al-Adha, let us all renew our commitment to values that unite us—compassion, empathy, and mutual respect—which are both American and Islamic,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!