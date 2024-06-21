Catholic World News

A decade after ISIS advance, churches are ‘filled again’ in Iraq

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ten years after ISIS swept across western Iraq-leading to the destruction of churches and the flight of hundreds of thousands of people—an Iraqi prelate said that the “churches are filled again” and that “so many children” are preparing for their first Holy Communion.

“All those sad and terrifying memories are still there, but at least [the Christian families] can start building and see that the future is in [their] hands,” said Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda, CSSR, of Erbil.

ISIS conquered the city of Mosul in 2014; Iraqi forces regained control in 2017.

