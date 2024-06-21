Catholic World News

Korean Catholics mark day of prayer for reconciliation between North, South

June 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Church in Korea marked June 25 as a day of prayer for reconciliation and national unity between democratic South Korea and Communist North Korea.

Bishop Simon Kim Jong-gang of Cheongju, South Korea, chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Korean Bishops’ Conference, asked, “What can we do now that inter-Korean relations are on the brink of collapse? What we can do is our own conversion.”

“I am concerned because we see the hope that conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and cooperation almost disappearing, because it seems that only security through the use of military force is at the forefront,” he added. “We must ask God for help, and the laity must take the initiative” in promoting dialogue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!