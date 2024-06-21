Catholic World News

Do not be indifferent to refugees, Pope urges

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On June 20, commemorated by the United Nations as World Refugee Day, Pope Francis tweeted, “The faces and the eyes of #Refugees beg us to not look the other way, to not deny our common humanity, but to make their stories our stories and to not forget their plight.”

