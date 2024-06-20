Catholic World News

Canadian Catholic hospital faces suit for refusing euthanasia

June 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Canadian Catholic hospital is being sued by the parents of a young woman the institution refused to euthanize.

The parents of Sam O’Neill say that their daughter’s human rights were violated when the hospital declined to help her end her life. She was transferred to another institution for euthanasia.

The lawsuit challenges the policy of St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, which declines to provide assistance in dying—although it does refer patients to other institutions that offer euthanasia.

