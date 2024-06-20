Catholic World News

Pope meets leaders of World Lutheran Federation

June 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 20 private audience with a delegation from the World Lutheran Federation, Pope Francis quoted the Orthodox Bishop Zizioulas, who said that full Christian unity will arrive on the day of the Final Judgment.

“But in the mean time we must walk together, pray together, and do works of charity together,” the Pope said.

