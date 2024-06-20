Catholic World News

Pope encourages research on origin of universe

June 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on June 20 to participants in a conference on “black holes, gravitational waves, and space-time singularities,” organized by the Vatican Observatory, Pope Francis welcomed scientific research that “stirs the sensibility and the intelligence of men and women of our time.”

In his brief remarks the Pope praised Msgr. George Lemaitre, who proposed the “big bang” theory for the origin of the universe, in whose honor the conference was held.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

