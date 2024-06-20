Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman warns against political violence

June 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development has issued a warning against political violence in the United States.

“Violent behavior – both physical and verbal – is now seen by many as an acceptable means for carrying out political or ideological disputes,” wrote Archbishop Borys Gudziak. “We pray and urge all Christians and people of good will: abstain from political violence of any kind!”

“Instead, ‘pursue what leads to peace and building up one another’ (Rom. 14:19) through dialogue, seeking justice,” he continued. “Let us pray, then, that by turning away from violence, away from anger, away from demeaning others who are made in the image and likeness of God, we may work for peace through dialogue and justice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!