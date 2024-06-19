Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on fighting surrogacy

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s permanent mission at UN offices in Geneva hosted a conference on June 18 on the abolition of surrogate motherhood.

Gabriella Gambino, the undersecretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, reported that the conference found an emerging global consensus on the issue, with “a strongly negative view of surrogacy.”

