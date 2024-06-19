Catholic World News

International Theological Commission drafting document on First Council of Nicaea

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Members of a subcommission of the International Theological Commission gathered for a week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to begin drafting a document for the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea (325), the first of the 21 ecumenical councils in the Church’s history.

Writing in the Vatican newspaper, Msgr. Maurizio Barba, the commission’s adjunct secretary, said that the document will examine how the council influenced the Church’s liturgy, prayer, theology, and governing structures. Msgr. Barba also recalled that the Pope discussed the significance of the council and the forthcoming document in a 2023 audience with the commission’s members.

The document, according to Msgr. Barba, is being drafted “under the guidance of the [commission’s] secretary general, Msgr. Piero Coda, and the coordination of Professor Philippe Vallin.” Father Vallin, appointed to the commission in 2009, is a theologian at the Faculty of Catholic Theology at the University of Strasbourg in France.

Pope St. Paul VI established the International Theological Commission in 1969 in response to a proposal made by the 1967 Synod of Bishops. The synod fathers called for a commission whose members would be chosen by episcopal conferences; Paul VI decided that the commission’s members would be chosen by the Roman Pontiff.

