‘Do not look at your navel,’ Pope tells Communion and Liberation leader

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Davide Prosperi, the president of Communion and Liberation since 2021, in a June 15 audience.

Founded in 1954 by the Servant of God Father Luigi Giussani (1922-2005), Communion and Liberation attained Vatican recognition in 1982 as an international association of the faithful. It was subsequently led by Father Julián Carrón until 2021.

The Pontiff, according to Prosperi, emphasized the importance of communal leadership and “stressed that every charism must conceive of itself as being at the service of the whole Church, never distancing itself from it, with renewed missionary drive.”

“’Do not look at your navel, go outside, go outside! The whole Church needs this.’ The Holy Father repeated this phrase several times during the audience,” added Prosperi, who said that he was “truly grateful for the Pope’s surprising and fatherly companionship, who heartens, comforts and supports us in our missionary task.”

