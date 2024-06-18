Catholic World News

Vatican prelate says Church should be voice of voiceless refugees

June 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the dramatic rise in the number of refugees, a leading Vatican prelate said that “the international situation is increasingly frightening” and emphasized that “the Church, which is the bearer of hope, cannot remain indifferent in the face of so much pain.”

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said that “the Church can become the voice of those who no longer have the strength to speak, such as refugees who are not listened to by anyone, but international institutions must also intervene to concretely help these people to no longer be forced to experience dramatic choices and situations.”

The prelate made his remarks at Centro Astalli, the headquarters of the Italian Jesuit Service for Refugees.

