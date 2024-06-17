Catholic World News

‘Non-binary’ leader chosen for German Synodal Committee

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A “non-binary” youth delegate has been named to the steering committee of the German bishops’ Synodal Committee.

Mara Klein will be one of four leaders of the Synodal Committee, along with Bishop Georg Bätzing, Bishop Peter Kohlgraf, and Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics.

