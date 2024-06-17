Catholic World News

Synodality seen as unlikely approach to Christian unity

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a column for the National Catholic Register about the new Vatican “study document” on papal primacy, Father Raymond de Souza writes that the thoughts expressed in the document are “quite distant from the actual reality of Christian unity today.”

In particular, Father de Souza questions the emphasis on synodality in the document from the Dicastery for Christian Unity, noting that the Orthodox churches, which are characterized by active synodal government, are uneasy with recent developments in Rome. He writes:

Synodality is likely going through the greatest crisis in its history. The urgent task for Christian pastors is to contain the damage, not expand its impact.

