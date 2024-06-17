Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meeting this week

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week. The Vatican has not disclosed the topics to be discussed.

This is the third meeting of the Council of Cardinals in 2024. In recent meetings the group has discussed the role of women in the Church and the implementation of the new apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium at the diocesan level.

