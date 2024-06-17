Catholic World News

President Biden, Pope Francis discuss world conflicts

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden met privately with Pope Francis on June 14, in one of a series of bilateral meetings that took place at the G7 summit.

The Pope and President Biden “emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and a hostage deal to get the hostages home and address the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” according to the White House.

“President Biden thanked Pope Francis for the Vatican’s work to address the humanitarian impacts of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, including his efforts to help return kidnapped Ukrainian children to their families,” the White House statement continued.

The president also “reaffirmed his deep appreciation for the Pope’s tireless advocacy for the poor and those suffering from persecution, the effects of climate change, and conflict around the world.”

