Pope to hold bilateral talks today with President Biden, leaders of 8 other nations

June 14, 2024

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will hold bilateral talks on June 14 with the leaders of Ukraine, France, Canada, Kenya, India, the United States, Brazil, Turkey, and Algeria, as well as the director general of the International Monetary Fund.

The Pontiff is traveling to the G7 summit, where he will be received by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and deliver an address on artificial intelligence. The bilateral talks will take place before and after the papal address, over a combined three and a half hours.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

