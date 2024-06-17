Catholic World News

‘A memorable meeting’: Cabo Verde’s president meets with Pontiff

June 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde in a June 14 audience.

Following the audience, Neves met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. According to a Vatican statement, the parties discussed security, conflicts, migration, and human trafficking.

The audience with the Pontiff “was a memorable meeting,” said Neves. “We talked above all about peace and fraternity in the world, freedom of spirit, and the dignity of the human person.”

Located in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa, Cabo Verde, a nation of 600,000 (map), is 95% Christian (84% Catholic) and 3% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!