Catholic World News

Persecution has led to evangelization, Equatorial Guinea’s leading prelate says

June 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the bishops of Equatorial Guinea in a June 14 audience.

On the eve of the audience, Bishop Juan Domingo-Beka Esono Ayang of Mongomo, president of the episcopal conference, discussed the persecution of the Church under the brutal dictatorship of Francisco Macías Nguema.

“We have experienced the persecution of the Church, but this has led to a new impulse of evangelization,” the prelate said. “Catechists have been imprisoned and suffered all forms of humiliation. But their testimony has brought and continues to bring something new and lively to the Church in our country.”

The Central African nation of 1.7 million (map) is 90% Christian (84% Catholic) and 4% Muslim. Since 1979, when the persecution ended, the number of priests in the nation has increased from 31 to 220.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!