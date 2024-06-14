Catholic World News

Pope, in book preface, pays tribute to the Olympics and peace

June 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written approvingly of a UN resolution calling for a worldwide truce from July 19, a week before the Paris Olympics, until September 15, a week after the Paralympics.

“In the particularly dark historical moment we are living, the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris are an opportunity for peace,” Pope Francis wrote. “Reflecting on the value of the Olympic truce—proposed by the United Nations—my hope is that sport can concretely build bridges, break down barriers, and foster peaceful relations ... The true Olympic and Paralympic spirit is an antidote to the tragedy of war and an opportunity to redeem oneself by ending violence.”

The Pontiff made his remarks in his preface to a new book, Giochi di Pace: L’anima delle Olimpiadi e delle Paralimpiadi [Games of Peace: The Soul of the Olympics and the Paralympics].

The Pope also paid tribute to the Olympics and praised the addition of communiter [together] to the Olympic motto.

“When playing sports together, it does not matter where a person comes from, their language, culture, or religion,” the Pope said. “This is also a lesson for our life and reminds us of fraternity among people, beyond their physical, economic, or social abilities.”

