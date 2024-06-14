Catholic World News

A ‘caress’ and ‘kiss from the Church’: Cardinal Zuppi donates 80 fans to Italian prison

June 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, has donated 80 fans to Rebibbia prison in Rome, as part of Semi di tarassaco volano nell’aria [“Dandelion Seeds Fly in the Air”], an initiative of the Italian bishops to donate 2,000 fans to 30 prisons.

“It is the caress of a mother who is close to you,” said Cardinal Zuppi. The Vatican newspaper reported that “copying the gesture of children when they put a hand to their mouth, he blew towards those present, concluding, ‘Here, take this kiss from the Church.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

