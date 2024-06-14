Catholic World News

Holy See calls for reopening of Gaza entry points for humanitarian assistance

June 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at an international diplomatic conference, the apostolic nuncio to Jordan said that “the Holy See calls for the reopening of entry points into Gaza” for humanitarian assistance and “underlines the importance of an orderly distribution of food and supplies.”

Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso delivered his remarks at Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza, a conference organized by Jordan, Egypt, and the UN.

