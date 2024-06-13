Catholic World News

Pope issues message for World Day of the Poor

June 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 8th World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis says: “God knows the sufferings of his children because he is an attentive and caring father.”

The Pope writes that the wealthy who “consider themselves to be powerful before men and women” are profoundly mistaken, because “they are poor in the eyes of God.”

The World Day of the Poor will be observed on November 17. The papal message, entitled “The prayer of the poor rises up to God,” was released by the Vatican on June 13.

