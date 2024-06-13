Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch returns to Baghdad, ending dispute with government

June 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has returned to Baghdad, ending a self-imposed exile that began when the Iraqi government refused to recognize his status as the head of the Chaldean community.

Cardinal Sako had moved to Erbil in July 2023 after the government repealed a decree that had recognized the Patriarch of Baghdad. He returned after Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani acknowledged the “appointment” of Cardinal Louis Sako as Patriarch of the Chaldean Church “in Iraq and in the world,” with the authority to control the properties of the Chaldean Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!