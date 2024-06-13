Catholic World News

Papal tribute to St. Anthony, renewed papal appeal for peace

June 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 12 general audience, Pope Francis paid tribute to St. Anthony of Padua and renewed his appeal for prayer for peace.

“Tomorrow we will celebrate the liturgical memorial of St. Anthony of Padua, priest and doctor of the Church,” the Pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “May the example of this illustrious preacher, protector of the poor and the suffering, arouse in everyone the desire to continue the path of faith and imitate his life, thus becoming credible witnesses of the Gospel.”

“And let us not forget tormented Ukraine, let us not forget Palestine, Israel,” the Pope continued. “Let us not forget Myanmar and many countries that are at war. Let us pray for peace, today we need peace. War is always, from the first day, a defeat. We pray for peace. May the Lord give us strength to always fight for peace.”

The Pope’s remarks about St. Anthony and peace were omitted from the Vatican’s official English translation of the Pope’s remarks at the general audience.

