Gaping deficits endanger future of CCHD

June 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an article that is generally favorable to the work of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), The Pillar reports that the program has been running large budget deficits:

Over the last nine years, from 2014 to 2022, for which audited financial statements for the national collections are available on the USCCB website, the CCHD had expenses in excess of revenues in all but one year.

The report notes that in 2020 the CCHD distributed grants of $18.8 million, while the annual collection for the program brought in only $4.1 million. Such large deficits are forcing the US bishops to reconsider the future of the program.

Although the massive budget gap in 2020 could be attributed to the Covid lockdown, the Pillar report shows consistent deficits, and notes that receipts from the annual collection have not yet returned to previous levels. The decline in collections could also be attributed to complaints that the CCHD has supported organizations that oppose Catholic moral teachings.

