Honoring Lemaître, Vatican Observatory organizes conference on black holes, gravitational waves

June 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 11 press conference, leaders of the Vatican Observatory discussed the upcoming Lemaître Conference 2024, devoted to “Black Holes, Gravitational Waves and Space-Time Singularities.”

The Observatory, refounded in 1891, is an institution of the Holy See that conducts astronomical research. The Lemaître Conference 2024 is its second conference held in honor of Msgr. George Lemaître, the Belgian Jesuit who developed the Big Bang theory.

