Catholic World News

Polish bishops weigh in on public debate on abortion

June 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Poland have issued a statement opposing a move to legalize abortion, saying that “no one, in the name of personal freedom, has the right to decide on the life of another human being.”

The Polish bishops approved the statement during their plenary meeting, in response to legislative proposals that would decriminalize abortion. The bishops insist that “every human being should have the full right to the protection of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!