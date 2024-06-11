Catholic World News

Cardinals Müller, Schönborn: women cannot be ordained

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two prominent cardinals have reaffirmed that the Church can never ordain women to the priesthood.

“Women cannot be called to this office,” said Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. He explained that this is a question of vocation, not a contradiction of “the fundamental equality of all people in their personal relationship with God.”

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, in a separate statement, said that he is “deeply convinced that the Church cannot and must not change this.” He explained that the teaching should be understood to “keep the mystery of women present in an unadulterated way.”

