‘Called to the fullness of dignity’ is theme of US bishops’ Religious Freedom Week

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced that “called to the fullness of dignity” is the theme of the 2024 Religious Freedom Week, which begins on June 22 (the memorial of Saints Thomas More and John Fisher) and concludes on June 29 (the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul).

Each day of the 2024 Religious Freedom Week has a different emphasis: respect for sacred spaces, blasphemy and apostasy laws, freedom to speak the truth, service to immigrants, India, faith at work, civility, and Catholic healthcare.

From 2012 to 2017, a similar initiative (the Fortnight for Freedom) lasted from June 22 to July 4.

