Pontifical academy holds conference on religion and neuroscience

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life hosted a one-day conference entitled “Religions and neuroscience: what relationship?”

“The contribution that religions can give is precisely the specific concrete perspective of a tradition: a tradition that also opens up to dialogue with neuroscientific data, which opens up, maintaining its own identity, to a comparison with science and which, in fact, may or may not integrate what neuroscience can clarify today,” said Father Alberto Carraro, a medical doctor and professor at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome, and a speaker at the conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

