Under olive tree planted as sign of peace, Pope begs God to help Holy Land

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ten years after he prayed for peace in the Holy Land in the presence of the Israeli and Palestinian presidents, Pope Francis renewed his prayer for peace with representatives of Rome’s Jewish and Muslim communities.

“Every day I pray that this war will finally end,” the Pope said. “I think of all who suffer in Israel and in Palestine: Christians, Jews and Muslims.”

“I think of how urgent it is that from the rubble of Gaza a decision to stop the weapons will finally arise, and therefore I ask that there be a ceasefire,” he continued. “I think of the families and of the Israeli hostages and ask that they be released as soon as possible. I think of the Palestinian population and ask that they be protected and receive all necessary humanitarian aid.”

“Let us ask the Lord that the leaders of nations and the parties in conflict may find the way to peace and unity,” he added. “May we all recognize each other as brothers and sisters. Let us ask the Lord for this, and through the intercession of Mary, the young woman of Nazareth and Queen of Peace, let us repeat the prayer we made ten years ago.”

