Treasure the ocean, Pope urges in message

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message, dated April 5 and released June 8, to the Costa Rican ambassador to the Holy See for Inmersos en el Cambio, a UN event on ocean protection.

“By turning what is useful, like water, into an object of exploitation, we abuse that which performs humble and silent work for the common good,” the Pontiff wrote. “And instead of considering it a precious gift from God, we turn it into a bargaining chip, a cause for speculation and even a vehicle for extortion.”

“Our entire civilization is immersed in the ocean,” he continued. “A radical change is needed ... Let us value its common utility in food security, its humble work in climate regulation, let us fight against pollution to restore its precious beauty, and let us resolve not to violate its purity, leaving it as a legacy for coming generations.”

