Pope, Rome’s mayor confer on Jubilee preparations

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the Capitoline Hill on June 10 to meet with Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and discuss the city’s preparations for the Jubilee Year 2025.

While the Jubilee is a religious event, the Pope said, “it cannot but involve the city too, in terms of the care and works necessary to welcome the many pilgrims who will visit it.” He spoke of Rome’s history as a city that welcomes visitors—“a welcome that extends from pilgrims to tourists to migrants to those in grave difficulty.”

Construction projects undertaken in preparation for the Jubilee have become a familiar site in Rome, with some residents grumbling about the cost and inconvenience.

One of the larger projects—an underground tunnel for vehicles that will allow the creation of a pedestrian zone between the Vatican and Castel Sant’Angelo—was temporarily delayed when excavations uncovered a human skeleton. Experts said that the human remains dated not from ancient times but from the 16th to 17th century. Work on the tunnel soon resumed.

