European bishops’ commission sees signal in EU elections

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Although Euro-skeptic political parties made huge gains in elections for the European Parliament, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) observed that “a pro-European majority is maintained.”

However COMECE, in a post-election statement, admitted: “A low turnout, combined with the strong increase in nationalistic and Eurosceptic parties, especially in the founding countries of the European Union, manifests a strong dissatisfaction with the performance of the EU.”

The statement from COMECE said that the election demonstrate “the need to reduce the perceived gaping (sic) between the European Union and its citizens and to give adequate answer to their real concerns.”

