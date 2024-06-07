Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission urges vote for parties that will ‘build a better Europe’

June 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mariano Crociata of Latina-Terracina-Sezze-Priverno (Italy), the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE), has called upon EU citizens to vote in the European Parliament election for those who wish to “continue building a better Europe.”

“I want to encourage once more all European citizens, especially the Catholics, to vote in the upcoming EU elections and to do so responsibly, choosing candidates and parties that will continue building a better Europe for all, a European Union of shared and genuine values, that promotes peace, both within our continent and beyond, justice, human rights, democracy, solidarity and care for our common home,” he wrote.

Bishop Crociata’s statement follows the publication of a position paper on democracy and a March statement on the election.

