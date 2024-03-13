Catholic World News

Bishops’ group rallies support for European project

March 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has issued a statement urging European voters to “prepare for and vote in” June elections for the European Parliament.

The COMECE statement says that “what is important is that we vote for persons and parties who clearly support the European project and who, we reasonably think, will promote our values and our idea of Europe, such as respect and promotion of the dignity of every human person, solidarity, equality, family and the sanctity of life, democracy, freedom, subsidiarity, care for our “common home”…

