Vatican News features Rupnik mosaic for Feast of Sacred Heart

June 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has prominently featured a mosaic by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik in its June 7 article on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, which is also the World Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests.

Last October, amid an outcry, the Pope waived the statute of limitations in the Rupnik case, allowing the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to investigate multiple charges of sexual abuse against the former Jesuit. The priest in now a priest in good standing in a Slovenian diocese.

In March 2020, Father Rupnik was invited to take the place of the Preacher of the Papal Household in preaching a Lenten sermon to the Roman Curia—despite Rupnik’s canonical conviction, two months earlier, of the offense of absolving an accomplice in a sexual sin. Rupnik was subsequently excommunicated, and the excommunication was swiftly lifted.

