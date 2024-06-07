Catholic World News

Theologians begin work on instrumentum laboris for October Synod session

June 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Synod of Bishops

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of Bishops has convened a committee of theologians to analyze the synthesis reports that have emerged from the latest round of Synod listening sessions.

After the theologians conclude their work on June 13, the Synod of Bishops’ Ordinary Council will oversee the drafting of the instrumentum laboris (working document) for October Synod session. The document is scheduled to be released in early July.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!