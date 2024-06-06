Catholic World News

Senate blocks passage of sweeping ‘Right to Contraception’ bill

June 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A “Right to Contraception Act” failed to advance in the US Senate on a key procedural vote on June 5.

The bill, introduced by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts (who is Catholic), included sweeping provisions that might have required health-care workers to cooperate in gender-change surgery, sterilization, and abortion. Access to contraceptives is not in danger, opponents of the legislation observed. But Terry Schilling of the American Principles Project argued that “in the details [of the bill] lurks a radical change, which the vast majority of Americans oppose.”

