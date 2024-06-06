Catholic World News

Vatican arrests ex-employee for trying to sell Bernini manuscript

June 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican police have arrested a former Vatican employee, charging him with an attempt to sell a manuscript detailing Bernini’s design for the bronze canopy over the altar of St. Peter’s basilica.

Vatican prosecutors said that they were called upon when the 18-page manuscript was found to be missing from the archives of the basilica. Investigators uncovered a plan to sell the manuscript, and arrested the suspect after the purchase was made.

