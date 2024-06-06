Catholic World News

On D-Day anniversary, Pope notes fears of new wider war

June 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Pope Francis said that fears of another worldwide conflict are “indeed worrying.”

The memory of D-Day “generally evokes the disaster of this terrible global conflict, where so many men, women, and children suffered, so many families were torn apart, and so much destruction was caused,” the Pope wrote, in a letter addressed to Bishop Jacques Habert of Bayeux and Lisieux, in the Normandy region where the landing was made.

