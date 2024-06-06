Catholic World News

Pope sends medicine to Ukraine, with funds donated by Taiwan

June 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a donation of €100,000 ($108,720) in first aid medicine to Ukraine, to assist victims of war.

Vatican News, the agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communications, reported that the donation was “the result of an important donation received by the Apostolic Eleemosynary through the Embassy of Taiwan to the Holy See.”

Taiwan’s donation comes amid mounting concerns that the democratic nation will soon face an invasion by Communist China. The Holy See is one of only 12 states that maintain full diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!