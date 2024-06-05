Catholic World News

Pope writing document on Sacred Heart devotion

June 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has confirmed that he is writing a document on the Sacred Heart devotion, which he plans to release in September.

At his public audience on June 5 the Pontiff said that the document “gathers the precious reflections of previous magisterial texts and a long history dating back to the Holy Scriptures, to reintroduce today, to the whole Church, this devotion full of spiritual beauty.”

