Vatican inquiry clears New Zealand’s Cardinal Dew

June 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Dew, the retired Archbishop of Wellington, New Zealand, has been cleared of sex-abuse charges.

Archbishop Paul Martin, who succeeded the cardinal in Wellington, announced that both a Vatican-ordered investigation and a local police probe had found no evidence to support a charge against the cardinal. Cardinal Dew, who retired last year at the age of 75, had denied the allegation.

