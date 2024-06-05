Catholic World News

Pope recalls peaceful liberation of Rome in 1944

June 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On June 4, Pope Francis called attention to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Rome, and to the prayers offered on that date by the people of Rome to the Virgin Mary.

After Anglo-American troops entered the city peacefully on June 4, 1944—ending fears of a bloody battle—the faithful offered prayers of thanksgiving before the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, in the basilica of St. Mary Major. That icon has become a particular favorite of Pope Francis.

In a letter commemorating the occasion, the Pope wrote that it is an occasion “to pray for the victims of the Second World War and to reflect anew on the terrible scourge of war.”

