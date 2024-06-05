Catholic World News

Court finds discrimination against Catholic students in Colorado

June 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court has found the State of Colorado guilty of discrimination against Catholics in a policy that excludes parochial institution from what was otherwise universal government support for preschools.

Two Catholic preschools, aided by the Beckett Law Fund, brought the case against the Department of Education, which had denied benefits for their students. Nick Reaves, a counsel for Beckett, said of the court’s decision: “Colorado richly deserves his injunction.”

